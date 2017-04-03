John Harrison winging his way to Gulf...

John Harrison winging his way to Gulfport on Angel Flight

John Harrison Doucet is headed home Tuesday to the family, friends and Gulf waters he loves after miraculously surviving an electrical shock that burned him to the bone. The 20-year-old sailor's tight-knit family thought several times they would lose him, but he has pulled through at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga.

