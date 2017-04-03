John Harrison winging his way to Gulfport on Angel Flight
John Harrison Doucet is headed home Tuesday to the family, friends and Gulf waters he loves after miraculously surviving an electrical shock that burned him to the bone. The 20-year-old sailor's tight-knit family thought several times they would lose him, but he has pulled through at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott Heavner
|Mar 31
|Curious
|1
|Road to Chevron complete and more development o...
|Mar 30
|Better thinking
|1
|Alysa carsley
|Mar 27
|Guest
|1
|coning out of the closet
|Mar 26
|Denny
|2
|Keesler Air Force Base 1980's (May '10)
|Mar 25
|Karenmac
|4
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar 20
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sassybelle1
|31
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC