Income-tax preparers owe $1.9 million...

Income-tax preparers owe $1.9 million, get prison for false returns

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Preparing false tax returns for clients will cost the owner of a Gulfport business and his employee nearly $2 million, in addition to time in a federal prison. Jeremi Washington, owner of Flash Financial on Dedeaux Road, and Allen Brice Jr. were sentenced in federal court Thursday from an indictment unsealed in February 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i love yous 1 hr shes garbage 4
u insulted me 17 hr come clear it up 1
tears 17 hr come clear it up 2
save him please 19 hr last chance 8
News Bay official pleads 'no contest' to DUI charge (May '16) 21 hr Al B 5
Review: Diesel Injection Of South Ms (Apr '09) Apr 9 Daryllandry 4
Help needed to find child born November 1967 - ... Apr 5 debra allen 1
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,187 • Total comments across all topics: 280,479,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC