Income-tax preparers owe $1.9 million, get prison for false returns
Preparing false tax returns for clients will cost the owner of a Gulfport business and his employee nearly $2 million, in addition to time in a federal prison. Jeremi Washington, owner of Flash Financial on Dedeaux Road, and Allen Brice Jr. were sentenced in federal court Thursday from an indictment unsealed in February 2016.
