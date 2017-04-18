In 1976, Coastians could take a free ride on Gus the Bus
In May 1976, the Mississippi Coast Transit Authority painted one of its buses with a human face and named it Gus the Bus as a promotional campaign, and if you were lucky enough for Gus to pull up to your stop, the ride was free. This picture shows Gus on the grounds of the MCTA in Gulfport on Oct. 20, 1976.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|enoughs enough
|Sun
|couldnt take it
|2
|u said no more cheating
|Sun
|couldnt take it
|2
|lets move on then
|Sat
|Dude
|5
|Not a single one
|Sat
|enoughs enough
|16
|i love yous
|Sat
|im waiting
|8
|u insulted me
|Fri
|come clear it up
|1
|tears
|Fri
|come clear it up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC