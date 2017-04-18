In 1976, Coastians could take a free ...

In 1976, Coastians could take a free ride on Gus the Bus

In May 1976, the Mississippi Coast Transit Authority painted one of its buses with a human face and named it Gus the Bus as a promotional campaign, and if you were lucky enough for Gus to pull up to your stop, the ride was free. This picture shows Gus on the grounds of the MCTA in Gulfport on Oct. 20, 1976.

