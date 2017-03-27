How The Band Perry forever changed the life of an Ocean Springs teen
Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark and his friend Josh Williams of Ocean Springs wait to see The Band Perry at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport on Saturday, April 1, 2017. The Band Perry played an energetic headlining set Saturday night at Centennial Plaza to close out a near-perfect two-day Mississippi Bicentennial Celebration South .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott Heavner
|Fri
|Curious
|1
|Road to Chevron complete and more development o...
|Mar 30
|Better thinking
|1
|Alysa carsley
|Mar 27
|Guest
|1
|coning out of the closet
|Mar 26
|Denny
|2
|Keesler Air Force Base 1980's (May '10)
|Mar 25
|Karenmac
|4
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar 20
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sassybelle1
|31
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC