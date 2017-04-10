Her husband had a gun. Then she found man whoa d been shot, affidavit says

The wife of murder suspect Stephen Redmond found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when she arrived at the man's home in the Hidden Oaks subdivision, an affidavit says. Stephen Redmond, 34, had been staying in a home on Skye Court with the 48-year-old Robert Walters, who was shot April 4 before Redmond's wife found Walters suffering in a bedroom, Gulfport police Detective Frank Mazzola said in a sworn statement.

