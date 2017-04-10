Her husband had a gun. Then she found man whoa d been shot, affidavit says
The wife of murder suspect Stephen Redmond found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when she arrived at the man's home in the Hidden Oaks subdivision, an affidavit says. Stephen Redmond, 34, had been staying in a home on Skye Court with the 48-year-old Robert Walters, who was shot April 4 before Redmond's wife found Walters suffering in a bedroom, Gulfport police Detective Frank Mazzola said in a sworn statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Tue
|tripleccc
|33
|Review: Diesel Injection Of South Ms (Apr '09)
|Sun
|Daryllandry
|4
|high roads head shop ocean springs ms
|Apr 9
|420 kid
|5
|Cedar lake Harley shop
|Apr 9
|Tony
|1
|Help needed to find child born November 1967 - ...
|Apr 5
|debra allen
|1
|Scott Heavner
|Mar 31
|Curious
|1
|Road to Chevron complete and more development o...
|Mar 30
|Better thinking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC