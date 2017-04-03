He wants kids to know crime isna t co...

He wants kids to know crime isna t cool. Gulfport is grateful to him.

Rip Daniels says he "took a boy to task" for a shoplifting arrest and the situation gave him an idea. He could show students crime has consequences and it's cool to abide by the law.

