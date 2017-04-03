He wants kids to know crime isna t cool. Gulfport is grateful to him.
Rip Daniels says he "took a boy to task" for a shoplifting arrest and the situation gave him an idea. He could show students crime has consequences and it's cool to abide by the law.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|high roads head shop ocean springs ms
|2 hr
|420 kid
|5
|Cedar lake Harley shop
|4 hr
|Tony
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Apr 5
|DeadGulf
|32
|Help needed to find child born November 1967 - ...
|Apr 5
|debra allen
|1
|Scott Heavner
|Mar 31
|Curious
|1
|Road to Chevron complete and more development o...
|Mar 30
|Better thinking
|1
|Alysa carsley
|Mar 27
|Guest
|1
