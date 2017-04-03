He lied to buy guns from two Gulfport stores, indictment says
Two South Mississippi men face prosecution on charges they're drug addicts or unlawful drug users found in possession of a firearm in violation of federal law. Otis Pittman, 37, and Steven McKinney, 46, have each been indicted on that charge in a case involving 14 handguns, pistols, revolvers and shotguns, according to an indictment filed March 21. Pittman also faces a stolen-firearm charge and two counts of making false statements to buy a firearm at two Gulfport stores that sell guns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Apr 5
|DeadGulf
|32
|Help needed to find child born November 1967 - ...
|Apr 5
|debra allen
|1
|Scott Heavner
|Mar 31
|Curious
|1
|Road to Chevron complete and more development o...
|Mar 30
|Better thinking
|1
|Alysa carsley
|Mar 27
|Guest
|1
|coning out of the closet
|Mar 26
|Denny
|2
|Keesler Air Force Base 1980's (May '10)
|Mar 25
|Karenmac
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC