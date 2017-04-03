He lied to buy guns from two Gulfport stores, indictment says

Two South Mississippi men face prosecution on charges they're drug addicts or unlawful drug users found in possession of a firearm in violation of federal law. Otis Pittman, 37, and Steven McKinney, 46, have each been indicted on that charge in a case involving 14 handguns, pistols, revolvers and shotguns, according to an indictment filed March 21. Pittman also faces a stolen-firearm charge and two counts of making false statements to buy a firearm at two Gulfport stores that sell guns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.