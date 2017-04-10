Habitual offender sentenced for selli...

Habitual offender sentenced for selling pain pills in Orange Grove

A Gulfport man caught on video selling prescription pain pills will spend the next 16 years in prison, with no chance at parole. It took a jury less than an hour to convict John Henry Magee, 52, of Transfer of a Controlled Substance.

