Gulfport Police release Spring Break traffic plan
This Friday through Sunday, spring breakers are expected to descend on the beach in Biloxi and Gulfport. For locals, it means traffic will more than likely become an issue Saturday afternoon and through the night, and Hwy 90 should be avoided, if possible.
