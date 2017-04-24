Gulfport murder suspect, four others ...

Gulfport murder suspect, four others arrested in multiple burglaries

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

They were arrested Tuesday while Harrison County deputies were investigating burglaries and one that had just occurred on Menge Avenue in Pass Christian, Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a news release. Sheriff's investigators learned Long Beach police had found the suspects in a traffic stop, and had discovered a firearm reported stolen in an auto burglary, he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Opiates (Nov '13) 22 hr LVNC2003 34
u said no more cheating Tue coldplay 4
enoughs enough Tue i dare you to let... 3
lets move on then Apr 22 Dude 5
Not a single one Apr 22 enoughs enough 16
i love yous Apr 22 im waiting 8
u insulted me Apr 21 come clear it up 1
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,785 • Total comments across all topics: 280,591,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC