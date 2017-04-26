First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) Upgraded ...

First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) Upgraded to "Buy" by Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the bank's stock. Zacks Investment Research's price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.27% from the company's current price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
u said no more cheating 2 hr she cantt 7
Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09) 10 hr Sandy Goodwin 72
Opiates (Nov '13) Wed LVNC2003 34
enoughs enough Apr 25 i dare you to let... 3
lets move on then Apr 22 Dude 5
Not a single one Apr 22 enoughs enough 16
i love yous Apr 22 im waiting 8
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Harrison County was issued at April 27 at 2:05PM CDT

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,236 • Total comments across all topics: 280,609,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC