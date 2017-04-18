Federal agents investigating tax service in Gulfport
Federal agents are investigating a tax preparation service in Gulfport. A group of agents is at the office of City Tax Service located at 330 Pass Rd. in a retail shopping center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coulda called bye ab
|3 hr
|Please
|3
|Hurt
|4 hr
|Hurt
|2
|Review: Diesel Injection Of South Ms (Apr '09)
|Apr 9
|Daryllandry
|4
|Help needed to find child born November 1967 - ...
|Apr 5
|debra allen
|1
|Scott Heavner
|Mar 31
|Curious
|1
|Road to Chevron complete and more development o...
|Mar 30
|Better thinking
|1
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar '17
|Lynda Loper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC