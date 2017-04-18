Federal agents investigating tax serv...

Federal agents investigating tax service in Gulfport

Tuesday Apr 18

Federal agents are investigating a tax preparation service in Gulfport. A group of agents is at the office of City Tax Service located at 330 Pass Rd. in a retail shopping center.

