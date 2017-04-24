Community supports gravely ill mother with prayers, kindness
Prayers, family and support from the transplant community surround young mother Caitlin Johnson Irwin as she recovers from heart-transplant surgery . Johnson is missing her infant son, John Patrick Irwin III, who was delivered early after doctors discovered she was suffering from congestive heart failure.
