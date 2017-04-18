College campus blocked off as police,...

College campus blocked off as police, helicopter look for wanted man

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sunherald.com

Police blocked streets around the Jefferson Davis campus of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College on Friday as a helicopter crew helped police look for a wanted man. Officials said a Gulfport police officer had tried pull a car over but a man got out of it and ran.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lets move on then 5 hr Dude 5
Not a single one 6 hr enoughs enough 16
u said no more cheating 7 hr enough misery agreed 1
i love yous 15 hr im waiting 8
u insulted me Fri come clear it up 1
tears Fri come clear it up 2
save him please Fri last chance 8
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,343 • Total comments across all topics: 280,497,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC