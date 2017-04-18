College campus blocked off as police, helicopter look for wanted man
Police blocked streets around the Jefferson Davis campus of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College on Friday as a helicopter crew helped police look for a wanted man. Officials said a Gulfport police officer had tried pull a car over but a man got out of it and ran.
