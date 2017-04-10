Coast Guard rescues man who wrecked b...

Coast Guard rescues man who wrecked boat near Ship Island

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man who was injured when he wrecked his boat near Ship Island on Friday afternoon. Watchstanders in Mobile were notified at 2:31 p.m. that a man had run his pleasure craft aground and hurt his leg, according to a release from the Coast Guard.

