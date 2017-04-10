Coast city ranks high for dog attacks on mail carriers
Man's so-called best friend has put Gulfport second in Mississippi for the number of dog attacks on postal workers. Annual rankings from the U.S. Postal Service show the Gulfport post office reported four dog-related incidents with injuries in the past year, compared with six reported in Jackson.
