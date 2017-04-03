Can you help police find man wanted i...

Can you help police find man wanted in Hidden Oaks shooting death?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Gulfport police need help finding a man they say shot another man to death Tuesday evening in the Hidden Oaks neighborhood off Three Rivers Road. Sgt. Joshua Bromen said Stephen Redmond, 34, is wanted on a murder charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help needed to find child born November 1967 - ... 34 min debra allen 1
Scott Heavner Mar 31 Curious 1
News Road to Chevron complete and more development o... Mar 30 Better thinking 1
Alysa carsley Mar 27 Guest 1
coning out of the closet Mar 26 Denny 2
Keesler Air Force Base 1980's (May '10) Mar 25 Karenmac 4
News Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach Mar 20 Lynda Loper 1
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,777 • Total comments across all topics: 280,072,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC