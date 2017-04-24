Biloxi working on plan to make next s...

Biloxi working on plan to make next spring break smoother

Biloxi Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich, Police Chief John Miller, and Councilman Felix Gines publicly discuss this month's spring break events at the Biloxi Council Meeting on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. City officials are looking at ways to improve traffic flow, crowd control and safety during spring break and other major events near the beach after Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich vowed Tuesday there will not be a repeat of what happened during this year's spring break .

