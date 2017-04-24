Biloxi working on plan to make next spring break smoother
Biloxi Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich, Police Chief John Miller, and Councilman Felix Gines publicly discuss this month's spring break events at the Biloxi Council Meeting on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. City officials are looking at ways to improve traffic flow, crowd control and safety during spring break and other major events near the beach after Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich vowed Tuesday there will not be a repeat of what happened during this year's spring break .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|enoughs enough
|Sun
|couldnt take it
|2
|u said no more cheating
|Sun
|couldnt take it
|2
|lets move on then
|Sat
|Dude
|5
|Not a single one
|Sat
|enoughs enough
|16
|i love yous
|Apr 22
|im waiting
|8
|u insulted me
|Apr 21
|come clear it up
|1
|tears
|Apr 21
|come clear it up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC