Arrests, citations up during spring break, but attendance was double
Arrests and citations increased during this year's Biloxi Black Beach Weekend and other related events as a record-breaking number of 60,000 or more turned out to party. The number of arrests and tickets were minuscule in comparison with the number of revelers, but were higher than the number of felony arrests and tickets police issued at last year's Biloxi gathering.
