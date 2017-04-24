Armed robbery of Gulfport Pizza Hut an inside job, police allege
Police have arrested the man, Giovanni Rasheed Smith, along with Cobie Demetrick Rupert, on charges of armed robbery. Both 18-year-olds are from Gulfport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|u said no more cheating
|3 hr
|coldplay
|12
|Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|Alderaanman
|73
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Apr 26
|LVNC2003
|34
|enoughs enough
|Apr 25
|i dare you to let...
|3
|lets move on then
|Apr 22
|Dude
|5
|Not a single one
|Apr 22
|enoughs enough
|16
|i love yous
|Apr 22
|im waiting
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC