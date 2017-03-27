Analysis: Mississippi's MLK-Lee day p...

Analysis: Mississippi's MLK-Lee day persists after decades

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

Mississippi and Alabama are the only remaining states with a single holiday, in January, to honor both Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee. Arkansas also had the dual holiday for the civil rights leader and the Confederate general, but Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently signed a bill removing Lee as an honoree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scott Heavner Fri Curious 1
News Road to Chevron complete and more development o... Mar 30 Better thinking 1
Alysa carsley Mar 27 Guest 1
coning out of the closet Mar 26 Denny 2
Keesler Air Force Base 1980's (May '10) Mar 25 Karenmac 4
News Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach Mar 20 Lynda Loper 1
Opiates (Nov '13) Mar 18 Sassybelle1 31
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Harrison County was issued at April 03 at 11:17AM CDT

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,437 • Total comments across all topics: 280,023,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC