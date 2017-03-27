Ajax is closing, but a New Orleans st...

Ajax is closing, but a New Orleans staple is moving in

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sunherald.com

Felix's Restaurant & Oyster Bar, a name synonymous with New Orleans , is opening a second restaurant - in the Gulfport beachfront building where Thomas Genin built and opened Ajax Seafood Kitchen 10 months ago. Genin wants to focus on his successful brand, The Blind Tiger , which took off in Bay St. Louis in 2013, recently added a Biloxi restaurant on Casino Row and will open in 30 to 45 days in Slidell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scott Heavner Fri Curious 1
News Road to Chevron complete and more development o... Mar 30 Better thinking 1
Alysa carsley Mar 27 Guest 1
coning out of the closet Mar 26 Denny 2
Keesler Air Force Base 1980's (May '10) Mar 25 Karenmac 4
News Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach Mar 20 Lynda Loper 1
Opiates (Nov '13) Mar 18 Sassybelle1 31
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,695 • Total comments across all topics: 280,003,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC