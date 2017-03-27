Ajax is closing, but a New Orleans staple is moving in
Felix's Restaurant & Oyster Bar, a name synonymous with New Orleans , is opening a second restaurant - in the Gulfport beachfront building where Thomas Genin built and opened Ajax Seafood Kitchen 10 months ago. Genin wants to focus on his successful brand, The Blind Tiger , which took off in Bay St. Louis in 2013, recently added a Biloxi restaurant on Casino Row and will open in 30 to 45 days in Slidell.
