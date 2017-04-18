A tea party just for cancer warriors
If you're a woman who has survived cancer or is battling the disease, Pink Heart Funds is planning a party just for you. The Women's Inspirational Networking Tea Party is designed for women who have defeated cancer or currently are in the battle, said JoAn Niceley, founder and president of Pink Heart Funds.
