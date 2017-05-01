a Impressive systema threatens high winds, tornadoes, flooding on Coast

Hancock County reports three streets are impassable due to high winds and the astronomical tide: 4th Avenue at Central Avenue, E Avenue at 4th Avenue and Bayou View Drive East at 4th Avenue. EMA director Brian Adam said the following areas also have some flooding: Everest on the west side of Mississippi 603, Lagan on the east side of Mississippi 603, 23 streets off Central Avenue east of 603, two streets each along Avenue D east and west of Mississippi 603, six streets around Chapman Road, one street off Jordan River Drive, three streets off Kiln-Waveland Cutoff Road, one street off Bancroft, three streets off River Drive.

