a Impressive systema threatens high winds, tornadoes, flooding on Coast

Impressive system threatens high winds, tornadoes, flooding on Coast

Hancock County reports three streets are impassable due to high winds and the astronomical tide: 4th Avenue at Central Avenue, E Avenue at 4th Avenue and Bayou View Drive East at 4th Avenue. EMA director Brian Adam said the following areas also have some flooding: Everest on the west side of Mississippi 603, Lagan on the east side of Mississippi 603, 23 streets off Central Avenue east of 603, two streets each along Avenue D east and west of Mississippi 603, six streets around Chapman Road, one street off Jordan River Drive, three streets off Kiln-Waveland Cutoff Road, one street off Bancroft, three streets off River Drive.

