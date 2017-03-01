You may soon be able to get craft bee...

You may soon be able to get craft beer to go at Coast breweries

A bill that would allow craft breweries in Mississippi to sell beer to go and for drinking at tap rooms has passed the Senate. Small brewers such as Lazy Magnolia in Kiln, Chandeleur Island Brewing Co.

