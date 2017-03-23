WLOX receives top honors at AP Awards...

WLOX receives top honors at AP Awards banquet

We're proud to announce that the Good Morning Mississippi team has received a prestigious honor at the annual Mississippi Associated Press awards banquet - best daytime newscast in the state. Members of the team accepted the award in Jackson Saturday evening.

