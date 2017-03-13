Will the port finally use its controversial North Gulfport land?
The state port will host a public workshop Tuesday night about potential uses for 140 acres it owns in North Gulfport, where residents have opposed previous development plans. Kimberly Aguillard, media and marketing manager at the port, said a potential tenant wants to put a warehouse and freezer on 42 upland acres.
