What does a cloned dog have to do with a Mississippi murder trial?
Davis Hawn tells how a dog he didn't want saved him from depression and led him to become a service dog trainer and advocate. He now has two dogs that were cloned from his original dog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alysa carsley
|Mon
|Guest
|1
|coning out of the closet
|Sun
|Denny
|2
|Keesler Air Force Base 1980's (May '10)
|Mar 25
|Karenmac
|4
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar 20
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sassybelle1
|31
|Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09)
|Mar 17
|tpriddy
|71
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Mar 15
|Robert
|141
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC