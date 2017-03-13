Vending machine for homeless earns st...

Vending machine for homeless earns students national stage

For every piece of machinery his students envision, teacher Clinton Brawley says there must be a real-world, community benefit. The school is attracting national attention for building a solar-powered vending machine that supplies free hygiene products to homeless people.

