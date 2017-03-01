Two Gulfport men accused in federal cocaine-trafficking case
Nicholas Deron Otis, 41, and Antonio Lamar Bogan, 31, are each being held on charges of trafficking more than 500 grams of cocaine in Harrison County between 2009 and December 2016. In addition, Otis is charged with one cocaine distribution charge, with Bogan facing two counts of cocaine distribution, records show.
