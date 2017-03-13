Top black lawmaker 'sick' of Mississi...

Top black lawmaker 'sick' of Mississippi rebel-themed flag

13 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

A leading black lawmaker in Mississippi says she is "sick" of the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag and it's time for change. The Democrat from Gulfport made an impassioned speech Thursday in the state House - a day after a white lawmaker, Republican Rep. William Shirley of Quitman, stood in the same spot and waved a small state flag and a small white flag.

