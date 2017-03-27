Things to do this week: March 27-April 2

Things to do this week: March 27-April 2

The annual Art in the Pass art festival at War Memorial Park in Pass Christian will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event includes the Celebrate the Gulf marine education festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Gulfport, MS

