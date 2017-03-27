They once lived at Centennial Plaza a " they recently returned after 60 years

It was a reunion more than 60 years in the making, and it happened to coincide with the upcoming 200th birthday party for Mississippi. Nancy Clauer, formerly Nancy Behan, joined her sister, Deborah Zeitsuss of Gulfport, brother James Behan Jr. and family friend Ann LaRosa of Biloxi recently for a stroll down memory lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.