The Quinn Saga explores life at home and abroad during WWI
If you read the first book in the Quinn Saga, "By Accident of Birth," by Korean War vet and Gulfport novelist Thomas E. Simmons you'll want to pick up where Simmons left off in this stand-alone sequel, "The Last Quinn Standing." Book One introduced Bethany Quinn, a young Vicksburger impregnated during the Civil War by a bullet that first passed through a Confederate Soldier.
