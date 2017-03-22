Testimony: Lamont Hayes killed in robbery planned after dice game
A neighborhood dice game led to a robbery plot that ended in murder, according to testimony Wednesday in the capital murder trial of Jalen Williams. Williams is accused of killing Lamont Hayes in 2014 at Hayes' home on Carson Dr. in Gulfport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar 20
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sassybelle1
|31
|Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09)
|Mar 17
|tpriddy
|71
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Mar 15
|Robert
|141
|Plans for 2017 St. Jude Dream Home revealed.
|Mar 15
|Audrey Taylor
|1
|Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the...
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|2
|Del Castle demolition OK'd (Oct '06)
|Mar 10
|Rick
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC