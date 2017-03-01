Spring Breakers could be coming to the coast earlier than anticipated

The promoters behind Biloxi Black Beach Weekend and Gulf Coast Spring Break have been promoting April 7-9, 2017 as the date for the annual party. But a new promoter, Hot Spot Entertainment, is inviting college Spring Breakers to visit Gulfport starting as early as this weekend, March 4. Event coordinator Jeremy J. Ford is promoting "Day Parties" at Club 34 from March 4 through April 1. The website SpringBreakGulfport.com is also promising a designated area by Jones Park for visitors to gather for free.

