Southern Weekend: MS ocean program is fun for mammals
On the Mississippi coast, families can enjoy the friendly dolphins at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, MS, which provides educational and entertaining interactions with mammals there for rehabilitation.
