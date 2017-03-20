Sound Off for March 21: Leta s use the green space at Gulfporta s harbor

This past weekend my wife and I drove to Baton Rouge for a family crawfish boil and were entertained both going and returning. We got to see daredevil driving at speeds too fast to estimate, cars cutting into a lane with little more than a car length spacing, cars in the far left lane cutting across three lanes just before exiting the interstate, and possibly the most amazing feat was that many were using their cellphone at the time! Wow, what a show.

