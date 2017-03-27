Sound Off for April 1: We live on the...

Sound Off for April 1: We live on the Gulf and no bait house?

Why does Gulfport not have one live-bait shop in the city? This is crazy - we live on the Gulf and no bait house? As a frequent user of the boat launches at the Causeway in Biloxi, I'd like to know if they'll stay open during the construction of the park. Also, will they be creating a better no-wake zone in front of the launches? Recipients of welfare are asked to provide numbers and information to prove they are qualified to receive public money.

