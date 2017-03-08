SLIDESHOW: 2017 MS Gulf Coast St. Jude Dream Home

SLIDESHOW: 2017 MS Gulf Coast St. Jud...

The former home of Big Mike's Speakeasy is now just a pile of rubble. The downtown Gulfport building was demolished Friday to make room for a new aquarium.

