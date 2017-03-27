Sanctuary cities now illegal in Mississippi
Sanctuary cities are now illegal in Mississippi. Governor Phil Bryant signed Senate Bill 2710 into law Monday morning, which will prohibit towns, counties, or universities from "purposefully defying federal immigration laws."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alysa carsley
|13 hr
|Guest
|1
|coning out of the closet
|Sun
|Denny
|2
|Keesler Air Force Base 1980's (May '10)
|Sat
|Karenmac
|4
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar 20
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sassybelle1
|31
|Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09)
|Mar 17
|tpriddy
|71
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Mar 15
|Robert
|141
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC