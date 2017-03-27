Road to Chevron complete and more development on the way
In it, Sunherald.com reports that:
This week's development report shows work is complete on the second and final phase of a seven-year reconstruction project on Mississippi 611 in Jackson County, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation Commissioner Tom King. The MDOT project involved widening the road to five lanes from Old Mobile Highway to the end of the route near the Chevron Refinery, and included railroad crossing replacements and the relocation and reconstruction of several intersections.
#1 11 hrs ago
No traffic yet we can not get crosstown fixed? It is wasted taxpayer money to fund corporate projects.
