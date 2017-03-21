Public invited to comment Tuesday on ...

Public invited to comment Tuesday on port's inland project

Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

The Port of Gulfport will host a public workshop Tuesday evening to discuss plans for a 140-acre site in North Gulfport. The proposed project involves the building of chicken freezers and warehouse space on that property.

