Police: Medical emergency caused crash

Police: Medical emergency caused crash

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Gulfport police believe a crash on Pass Rd. involving three vehicles and two buildings was caused by a medical emergency and no charges are expected. Witnesses tell us an elderly woman driving westbound on Pass Rd. hit a pickup truck and sent that truck barreling into another truck parked in front of Tiger-Rock Martial Arts International.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the... Mon ThomasA 2
News Del Castle demolition OK'd (Oct '06) Mar 10 Rick 13
News Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09) Mar 9 PrayersforBecky 72
News At least three dead after train hits charter bu... Mar 7 4 dead 1
News Train hits charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; ... Mar 7 4 dead 1
News Witnesses describe bus-train wreck Mar 7 4 dead 1
News 4 confirmed dead after train hits charter bus i... Mar 7 Mississippi 1
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,892 • Total comments across all topics: 279,557,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC