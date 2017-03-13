Police: Medical emergency caused crash
Gulfport police believe a crash on Pass Rd. involving three vehicles and two buildings was caused by a medical emergency and no charges are expected. Witnesses tell us an elderly woman driving westbound on Pass Rd. hit a pickup truck and sent that truck barreling into another truck parked in front of Tiger-Rock Martial Arts International.
Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
