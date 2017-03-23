Pinkston Music about to play its last song
Jim Pinkston, professional musician and owner of Pinkston Music in Gulfport, is about to retire and close the store where generations of Coast musicians have bought their guitars and drum sets. Three generations of young musicians have been coming to his shop to buy their first guitar and take lessons, but Jim Pinkston says he'll soon take his final bow.
