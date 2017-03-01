Our Opinion: Entertainment district could benefit Tupelo
Tupelo was given special permission by state lawmakers last year, and the All-America City is taking its time in determining how best to use it. During its 2016 session, the Mississippi Legislature gave about a dozen cities, including Tupelo, the ability to create outdoor leisure and recreation districts.
#1 7 hrs ago
The daily Tupelo is rerunning their opinion poll on to go cups for down Tupelo. The initial poll a few months ago reflected the fact that the majority of Tupelo voters do not want to go alcohol to be sold by the city downtown nor anywhere in town. Alcohol has proven to useless in keeping downtown from dying. Downtown Tupelo is dead as Elvis and the daily journal is too. Nothing will bring downtown Tupelo back to life. Why do the taxpayers fund the staff of the downtown main street association and ignore all the other retail areas of Tupelo? If the paperboys support alcohol sales in large to go cups just for downtown, nothing will come of it. The daily paper is a joke and is never right about anything.
#2 5 hrs ago
Entertainment is never the best of humans. It creates crime and drugs. Better to have a Graduate school and high tech business than entertainment.
#3 5 hrs ago
Downtown Tupelo will never be an entertainment and leisure area. Stop spending millions on downtown Tupelo and let the private sector pay for their own property and open their business when the shoppers are willing to spend their money. Why tax the working families with a downtown main street association that does nothing? Downtown is closed when the shoppers are shopping. Why keep beating a dead horse for nearly 30 years downtown Tupelo?
#4 5 hrs ago
Who is our opinion? The daily Tupelo paper is worthless. The best bet is always do right opposite of the biased paperboys and their same old sex marriages.
