One dead after early Wednesday morning head-on collision with 18-wheeler

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said a Gulfport woman is dead after her car crashed into an 18-wheeler early Wednesday morning in Jackson County. Elkins said the woman was driving a blue 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe on Intertstate 10 in Jackson County near mile marker 59 when she hit an 18-wheeler around 12 a.m. He said the driver of the Santa Fe was traveling the wrong way on I-10, causing her to hit the truck head-on.

