One dead after early Wednesday mornin...

One dead after early Wednesday morning head-on collision with 18-wheeler

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said a Gulfport woman is dead after her car crashed into an 18-wheeler early Wednesday morning in Jackson County. Elkins said the woman was driving a blue 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe on Intertstate 10 in Jackson County near mile marker 59 when she hit an 18-wheeler around 12 a.m. He said the driver of the Santa Fe was traveling the wrong way on I-10, causing her to hit the truck head-on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alysa carsley Mar 27 Guest 1
coning out of the closet Mar 26 Denny 2
Keesler Air Force Base 1980's (May '10) Mar 25 Karenmac 4
News Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach Mar 20 Lynda Loper 1
Opiates (Nov '13) Mar 18 Sassybelle1 31
Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09) Mar 17 tpriddy 71
Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08) Mar 15 Robert 141
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,779 • Total comments across all topics: 279,912,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC