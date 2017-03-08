Ocean Springs police searching for suspects in commercial burglary

District Attorney Joel Smith speaks to the media about the next steps in the case against Alberto Garcia, who pleaded guilty Wednesday, January 18, 2017, to the 2014 killing of 5-year-old Ja'Naya Thompson. The Gulfport police have charged Alberto Julio Garcia, 29, with capital murder in the death of 5-year-old Ja-Naya Thompson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.