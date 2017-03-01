New U.S. citizens puts immigration controversy behind them
The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi held a naturalization ceremony at Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg on Thursday. "Everyone here today has done everything the law requires to become a citizen, has shown dedication to the country, and we celebrate that," said U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Parker.
