New U.S. citizens puts immigration co...

New U.S. citizens puts immigration controversy behind them

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi held a naturalization ceremony at Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg on Thursday. "Everyone here today has done everything the law requires to become a citizen, has shown dedication to the country, and we celebrate that," said U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Parker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our Opinion: Entertainment district could benef... 2 hr lts_Me 8
Are Sex Toys Illegal in Mississippi? (Oct '09) 21 hr Sitting Pretty 22
News St. Jude breaks ground on Dream Home Thu Sick 1
News Trappers Capture 800-Pound Gator With Forklift (May '10) Feb 27 Charlie 14
Review: Whipasnapa Charters (Jul '15) Feb 27 Capte 4
Local Politics Do you approve of Steven Palazzo as Representat... (May '12) Feb 26 mescalito 45
Shahdad Naghshpour Feb 25 Concerned Anerican 1
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Harrison County was issued at March 02 at 2:12PM CST

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,737 • Total comments across all topics: 279,286,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC