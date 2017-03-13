New program teaches students about marine life
IMMS director, Moby Solangi, worked with city leaders to provide 200 scholarships for underprivileged kids to visit the aquarium. About 25 boys and girls from Gulfport got to experience all that the Institute for Marine Mammal studies has to offer.
